BREAKING: Clemson baseball star hits transfer portal

The Clemson baseball program was seemingly in a very good spot following the 2023 season. An ACC Championship and hosting a regional highlighted on of the more memorable seasons in the history of Tiger baseball.

However, one of Clemson’s key contributors from throughout the 2023 season will not be apart of the Tigers’ squad next season.

On Friday, The Clemson Insider confirmed that sophomore infielder Billy Amick has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Amick, who began the season as a bench player, became a mainstay in the Tigers’ lineup after an injury forced him into a starting spot.

In 46 games, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound infielder led the team with a .413 batting average to go alongside 69 hits and 13 home runs. A grand slam in the Tigers’ ACC Tournament semifinal matchup against North Carolina was perhaps the biggest moment of Amick’s short tenure in Clemson.

Amick’s grandfather, Bill, is a Clemson alum who was a member of the university’s board of trustees for more than three decades.

