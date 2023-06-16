Carolinas offensive tackle talks ‘intense’ camp

Clemson hosted thousands of student athletes for their annual summer camps throughout the last two weeks.

2026 South Garner (NC) offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko was among the most impressive campers in town over the weekend. He nearly knocked the cleats off of a number of his peers in many drills.

“I feel like the camp was good,” Ogboko said. “It was really intense and everyone was getting after it and giving effort. I felt like I performed okay and there were some things I could have fixed.”

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman’s recruitment has taken off in 2023, with 13 Division I programs extending an offer to the Raleigh native this year. However, an offer to Clemson would be a special one for Ogboko to obtain.

“An offer from Clemson would be great,” Ogboko said. “I see how good of a school they are and also their history of winning and having success.”

Ogboko’s most recent offer came from the Georgia Bulldogs, the defending College Football Playoff national champions. He camped with the program just days after his trip to Clemson.

His older brother, Nnamdi Ogboko, is a three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2024. He holds 18 Division I offers of his own, but the Tigers are not included.

