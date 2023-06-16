Clemson well represented in this NFL top 100 players ranking

Clemson is well represented in this ranking of the NFL’s top 100 players of 2023.

CBS Sports ranked the 100 best players entering the upcoming campaign, and six former Tigers made the list.

Trevor Lawrence is the highest ranked among the Clemson pros, coming in at No. 23 overall after earning Pro Bowl honors in his second campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“He was outstanding over the course of the second half of the season and into the playoffs,” CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco wrote. “He will be in the MVP talk this season.”

2022 All-Pro and Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants checked in at No. 34 in the ranking, while another former Clemson defensive lineman, Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins, is ranked No. 74.

“Known for his ability to play the run, he developed into a quality inside pass rusher last season, registering 7.5 sacks,” Prisco wrote of Lawrence. “He is a big man that anchors the interior of the Giants line.”

Added Prisco of Wilkins: “He followed up his solid 2021 season with his best one in his four years in the league. He has eight sacks from the interior the past two seasons, but he also had 33 pressures last season.”

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals is only a handful of spots behind Wilkins in the ranking, with Higgins appearing at No. 79 coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

“He had 74 catches with seven touchdowns in 14 starts as the No. 2 receiver for the Bengals,” Prisco wrote. “He would be the No. 1 receiver on a lot of teams, but not with Ja’Marr Chase on the roster.”

Rounding out the Clemson pros in CBS Sports’ top 100 NFL players ranking are two more stud defensive linemen in D.J. Reader of the Bengals (No. 84) and Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons (No. 89).

“He was limited to 10 regular-season games in 2022 because of injury, and his loss was felt when he was missing,” Prisco wrote of Reader. “He only had one sack, but he can push the pocket and he’s good against the run.”

Added Prisco of Jarrett: “His numbers were down last season, but he’s still a force in the inside for the Falcons. He needs more help around him.”

A trio of Tigers were named honorable mentions, including wide receiver Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers, cornerback A.J. Terrell of the Falcons and running back Travis Etienne of the Jaguars.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

