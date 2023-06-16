NY native commit on heading down south, meeting Tiger fans

By June 16, 2023 7:21 pm

By

Clemson baseball landed Georgetown infielder Andrew Ciufo in the transfer portal May 28. While he played for the Hoyas, he is a New York native and now makes his way down to the South to play for the Tigers.

The Georgetown campus is closer to Clemson, but it’s a connection that Ciufo slowly built that led him to play for the Tigers.

“As a New York native, playing for such a successful ACC program like Clemson has always been a goal of mine, but there were times early on in my career when I felt like it wasn’t feasible,” Ciufo said. “I was late to develop physically, so coming out of high school, I didn’t get looks from many power five schools, like Clemson, because of my size and lack of strength. I’ve known a couple people who have gone to Clemson and had nothing but great things to say about their experience.”

Ciufo’s 2022 season was cut short and now he’s excited to get a fresh start at Clemson. He discussed the excitement to make his debut for the Tigers, and he wants fans to get to know him early, because he thinks it’ll be a symbiotic relationship.

“On the field, I play with energy and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Ciufo said. “I don’t take a single game, inning or pitch for granted, and above all, I have fun on the field. I think the fans will love watching me play, and we are going to have a special team next spring. Off the field, I am a very humble person who is all about meeting new people and connecting with baseball fans.”
Photo courtesy of Georgetown Athletics

