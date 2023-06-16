Tiger linebackers discuss working camps, coaching aspirations

Clemson is spoiled at the linebacker position, especially with the pair of All-American Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. They combined for 169 tackles last season and return looking for even more.

The two centers of the defense discussed the offseason on the latest episode of Crash Course, detailing the experience working the Dabo Swinney Camps and how the team is doing as the program before season ramps up. Carter especially recalled the camps, and what it means for him in the future.

“It’s just a taste of what I want to do in the future just cause eventually I do want to become a coach or a trainer, just whatever it may be,” Carter said. “Just to give back the knowledge that was instilled to me to these young guys from second grade to going in their senior year of high school. I think that’s just the big thing for me.”

Alongside Carter’s comments, Trotter echoed the sentiment while also talking about the way he focused on technique with the young players.

“Those little technique details that will help you make plays, help you get noticed so that you can keep playing on to the next level. I like to be able to pass that knowledge to the kids,” Trotter said. “Even though we’re not coaches and we’re really just student athletes… they really look up to us and they’re really trying to learn.”

Both players don’t take the opportunities to coach kids at camp for granted, and it also reflects in their playing career. While football is their life right now, there will come a day where they can’t play anymore and this presents opportunities to reflect and grow that off-the-field ability.

“When you’re really passionate about a sport and you really love the game, yeah you love it, but at the same time, it does take a lot out of you,” Trotter said. “I really decide to be in the moment and know what my mindset is at that point.”

