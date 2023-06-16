Watch: Trevor Lawrence featured in commercial with Patrick Mahomes

Trevor Lawrence has become a bonafide superstar, and the former Clemson quarterback’s star is shining bright coming off his Pro Bowl season in 2022 when he led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a division title and playoff victory.

Lawrence’s star power is evident, and the most recent example of his marketing appeal is this Adidas commercial featuring some of the top athletes in the country — including Lawrence and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

thanks guys, glad we finally cleared that up pic.twitter.com/LjQ0LIBq1G — adidas (@adidas) June 13, 2023

Lawrence made a huge leap in his second NFL season last year, and the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick’s popularity and brand appeal should only keep growing if he continues to ascend as the face of the Jaguars’ franchise.

In the 2022 regular season, Lawrence completed 387 of 584 passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns, leading the Jags to their first AFC South title since 2017.

His 387 completions were the most in a single season in franchise history, and his five rushing touchdowns were tied for the most in single-season franchise history. Lawrence joined Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the only players in the NFL with 25-plus passing touchdowns and at least five rushing touchdowns.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

