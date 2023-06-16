What They Are Saying: Clemson's new QB commitment

Clemson landed the second commitment of its 2025 recruiting class on Friday when Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) four-star quarterback Blake Hebert announced his commitment to the Tigers.

It marks Clemson’s second 2025 pledge in the span of three days, with Hebert joining Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Va.) four-star running back Gideon Davidson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising junior, Hebert is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Massachusetts, No. 11 quarterback nationally and No. 170 overall prospect in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

There’s been plenty of reactions on Twitter since Hebert announced his Clemson pledge. Check out some of what they’re saying about the Tigers’ new QB commitment:

Y’all 2025s know what to do. Make it happen and come join the Tiger family!!! https://t.co/X5Xe3fuxSt — Blake Hebert (@BlakeHeberttt) June 16, 2023

Congratulations Blake! Blake will continue his academic and football career at Clemson! But first, 2 more years in the red and navy!! #wearecentral @CCRaider_FBall @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/cwK1WCEUIh — CCHS Raiders (@CCRaider_sports) June 16, 2023

Central Catholic quarterback Blake Hebert on his commitment to Clemson “It was just all about the feeling I had when I was there. I had a blast visiting with the coaching staff and the campus. After I left, that feeling of excitement lasted longer. I mean… why not Clemson?” — Matt Feld (@mattyfeld612) June 16, 2023

Central Catholic quarterback Blake Hebert has officially committed to football superpower Clemson University. pic.twitter.com/A3r3L1pTud — David Willis (@DWillisET) June 16, 2023

ITSSS FRIDAY AND A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER — CJ SPILLER (@CJSPILLER) June 16, 2023

4-Star QB and newest #Clemson ‘25 commit Blake Hebert Quick, easy release with a ton of power behind it. Loves the deep ball. Drops the football into a bucket down the field several times on film. And a capable runner when needed. Check it out⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GzoWRdWzp5 — Johnny Falduto (@johnnyfalduto) June 16, 2023

Siri, play “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” 😎 #AllIn🐅 — Carson Cramer (@carson_cramer) June 16, 2023

