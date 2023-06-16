What They Are Saying: Clemson's new QB commitment

What They Are Saying: Clemson's new QB commitment

June 16, 2023

Clemson landed the second commitment of its 2025 recruiting class on Friday when Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) four-star quarterback Blake Hebert announced his commitment to the Tigers.

It marks Clemson’s second 2025 pledge in the span of three days, with Hebert joining Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Va.) four-star running back Gideon Davidson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising junior, Hebert is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Massachusetts, No. 11 quarterback nationally and No. 170 overall prospect in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

There’s been plenty of reactions on Twitter since Hebert announced his  Clemson pledge. Check out some of what they’re saying about the Tigers’ new QB commitment:

