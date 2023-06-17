Clemson ‘at the top of the top’ for newly offered LB, top-50 recruit

Since Clemson started extending class of 2025 offers on May 31, the Tigers have offered a host of big-time recruits, including this linebacker from the Yellowhammer State ranked as one of the nation’s top 50 prospects regardless of position.

Enterprise (Ala.) four-star Eric Winters scored his offer from the Tigers after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1.

“Man it felt amazing,” Winters said to The Clemson Insider regarding the offer. “I don’t wanna say I was shocked. I felt like I earned this opportunity. I went and camped and balled out. Their defensive coordinator, Coach (Wes) Goodwin, offered me after a good day of camp and a visit.”

As a sophomore in 2022, Winters posted 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he returned 72 yards for a touchdown. He also had a 70-yard catch and run for a touchdown on offense.

According to Winters, Goodwin and the Tigers like him at WILL linebacker.

“They like how I can move in space and just my IQ on the field,” Winters said.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound rising junior traveled to Tiger Town with his mother for the camp and unofficial visit on June 1.

“It was a great visit,” Winters said. “Me and my mother really enjoyed ourselves.”

Georgia offered Winters earlier this week, joining Clemson and a slew of other schools that have offered Winters this year, including Texas A&M, LSU, Miami, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Southern Cal, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Where does Clemson stand in his recruitment right now after pulling the trigger on an offer during his camp visit?

“Clemson is at the top of the top,” he said. “They’re just an all-around great program.”

Winters is ranked as high as the No. 44 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 7 linebacker in his class and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Alabama.

–Photo courtesy of Eric Winters

