Clemson commits go back-to-back in first round of these MLB mock drafts

Mock drafts are popping up online ahead of next month’s Major League Baseball Draft, and a couple of recent mock drafts project a pair of Clemson commitments to be selected with back-to-back first-round picks.
New mock drafts from MLB Pipeline and CBS Sports both have Tiger pledges Dillon Head and Sammy Stafura coming off the board with consecutive first-round picks.
Both mock drafts project the San Diego Padres to take Head (outfielder, Homewood-Flossmoor High School, Flossmoor, Ill.) with the 25th overall pick.
“After generating some top-10 buzz earlier this spring, Head seems to have settled back into the 20s,” MLB.com’s Jim Callis wrote.
“GM A.J. Preller typically shoots for the moon in the first round and goes for the biggest upside, and it’s generally served him will (mostly by giving the Padres attractive trade chips),” CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa wrote in regard to the Head projection. “San Diego forfeited its second- and fifth-round picks to sign Xander Bogaerts, so they’re working with a smaller bonus pool, and you’ll know whoever they take here they really, really love. Head is an electrifying athlete and arguably the fastest player in the draft class, and the sort of player who could develop into a top 10 pick in three years should he follow through on his commitment to Clemson. He’s expected to turn pro, however.”
Both mock drafts also have Stafura (shortstop, Panas High School, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.) going to the New York Yankees with the 26th overall selection.
“The Yankees are linked to high school shortstops, including suburban New York City product Stafura (who gives off some Anthony Volpe vibes), (George) Lombard and (Kevin) McGonigle,” Callis wrote.
“The buzz here is as strong as it gets late in the first round. The Yankees have been in heavy on Stafura this spring, including sending all their top scouting personnel to get eyes on him,” Axisa wrote. “Stafura, who grew up not too far north of the Bronx, impressed last summer in showcases and continued to take more steps forward this spring. He’s now viewed as a likely first-round pick after being seen as more of a second or third rounder a year ago at this time. The Yankees forfeited their second- and fifth- round picks to sign Carlos Rodón, so they’ll be certain they can sign however they take here.”
Head is ranked as MLB.com’s No. 22 overall draft prospect, while Stafura is ranked No. 86.
The three-day MLB Draft kicks off Sunday, July 9.