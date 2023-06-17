Clemson commits go back-to-back in first round of these MLB mock drafts

Mock drafts are popping up online ahead of next month’s Major League Baseball Draft, and a couple of recent mock drafts project a pair of Clemson commitments to be selected with back-to-back first-round picks.

New mock drafts from MLB Pipeline and CBS Sports both have Tiger pledges Dillon Head and Sammy Stafura coming off the board with consecutive first-round picks.

Both mock drafts project the San Diego Padres to take Head (outfielder, Homewood-Flossmoor High School, Flossmoor, Ill.) with the 25th overall pick.

“After generating some top-10 buzz earlier this spring, Head seems to have settled back into the 20s,” MLB.com’s Jim Callis wrote.

“GM A.J. Preller typically shoots for the moon in the first round and goes for the biggest upside, and it’s generally served him will (mostly by giving the Padres attractive trade chips),” CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa wrote in regard to the Head projection. “San Diego forfeited its second- and fifth-round picks to sign Xander Bogaerts, so they’re working with a smaller bonus pool, and you’ll know whoever they take here they really, really love. Head is an electrifying athlete and arguably the fastest player in the draft class, and the sort of player who could develop into a top 10 pick in three years should he follow through on his commitment to Clemson. He’s expected to turn pro, however.”

Both mock drafts also have Stafura (shortstop, Panas High School, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.) going to the New York Yankees with the 26th overall selection.