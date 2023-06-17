Despite contract situation, former Tiger not feeling extra pressure

Despite his contract situation, this former Clemson star isn’t putting any extra pressure on himself to perform this season.

Isaiah Simmons is entering a contract year after the Arizona Cardinals didn’t pick up his fifth-year option for 2024, meaning he is slated to become a free agent after the upcoming campaign.

However, while his future after this season is uncertain, Simmons views every year like it’s a contract year. Regardless of the business side of things and his situation, the 2020 first-round draft pick (eighth overall) says he’s ready to put his best foot forward in 2023, like he would any other year.

“Personally, I go about every year as a contract year,” Simmons said to reporters this week during OTAs. “I just couldn’t imagine somebody would go out there and not try to have the best season they could possibly have.

“So, regardless of if I’m going to get paid after this year or never, I’m going to go out there and just do the best I can do for my team and do whatever I can do.”

The versatile Simmons possesses the athleticism to play different positions on defense but officially confirmed that he’ll move from linebacker to defensive back this season.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pounder has totaled 258 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, four interceptions, 16 passes defended, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his NFL career so far (2020-22). Last season, he tallied 99 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown.

Simmons is feeling good and healthy heading into what will hopefully be a big year in new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

“I’m good. I’m healthy,” Simmons said. “I feel like I got a real good grasp on the playbook. Everybody in the building’s real cool, everybody new who we’ve added – players, staff wise. So, I’m doing good.”

