Former Clemson standout earns promotion

A former Clemson standout got a call-up on Friday.

Logan Davidson received a promotion in the minors, as the former Tiger was called up from the Double-A Midland RockHounds to the Las Vegas Aviators — the Triple-A Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The 25-year-old infielder saw some action in the Aviators’ game against Reno on Friday, going 2-for-2 with a two-RBI single.

Davidson’s promotion comes after his strong offensive output across 48 games for the RockHounds this season, when he hit .297 with seven home runs, 28 RBI and 26 runs scored with a .863 OPS.

If Davidson keeps on hitting in Vegas, he could be a candidate for a potential late-season call-up to the majors.

The No. 23 prospect in the A’s system according to MLB.com, Davidson was drafted by the A’s in the first round (29th overall) of the 2019 draft following his career at Clemson (2017-19) during which he was a career .290 hitter with a .530 slugging percentage and .403 on-base percentage in 187 games (187 starts).

Davidson had 45 doubles, two triples, 42 homers, 142 RBIs, 171 runs, 130 walks, 15 hit-by-pitches and 37 steals as a Tiger.

Congratulations to Logan Davidson on the call up to @AviatorsLV! pic.twitter.com/EFsMeVkabI — Midland RockHounds (@RockHounds) June 16, 2023

