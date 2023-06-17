Three catalysts for offensive success in 2023

The Clemson offense is led by new faces in 2023. The first is quarterback Cade Klubnik, who burst onto the scene late last season and now he’s at the helm for the Tigers. Garrett Riley is the new offensive coordinator, and will he be all the hype? Here’s three storylines that will decide if Clemson’s offense will fly in 2023.

Will Riley capture lightning in a bottle again?

There’s no doubt Riley has the schemes to succeed. He burst onto the scene in 2022 as TCU’s offensive coordinator, torching opposing defenses for 38.8 points per game and earned the award for the top assistant coach in football.

That said, can he do it in Clemson? The ACC is getting stronger again and he’s coaching a quarterback who is starting a regular season game for the first time. The Tigers scored 33.2 points per game in 2022, and matching Riley’s number from the Horned Frogs would mean the offense flattened the conference.

Is Klubnik the Tigers’ savior?

Nothing is more important than having an elite quarterback in football. The Tigers may have that in Klubnik. Take the ACC Championship for example, he completed 20-for-24 passes and managed the game beautifully en route to a 39-10 win over the Tar Heels.

He was a five-star prospect for a reason, but now he’s learning a new offense and pressure is a real thing when you come into the season as “the guy.” If he rises to the occasion, the combo of Riley’s genius and Klubnik’s arm will be one of the best in football.

Can Shipley continue his excellence?

While there’s been changes all around the unit, the one consistency is running back Will Shipley. He needs to maintain that success for the Tigers to be efficient. Over the last two seasons, Shipley has 26 rushing touchdowns and over 2,000 scrimmage yards.

There’s nothing more comforting for a young quarterback than a reliable and efficient run game, which Shipley can provide. If he does, the game moves much slower for his teammates and the offense can flourish in the air.