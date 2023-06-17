What They Are Saying: Latest Murphy Buzz

First-round pick Myles Murphy is getting plenty of attention in Cincinnati.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying” we look at what is being said on Twitter about Murphy.

Kudos to Sam Hubbard for all he does in the community inc. today’s free ProCamp for area kids. He brought several pals including Logan Wilson, Trey Hendrickson, BJ Hill, Myles Murphy, Joseph Ossai, Zach Carter & Josh Tupou.

Here’s a link to his foundation:https://t.co/ycIQvbyYbA pic.twitter.com/JwBMoAK8Zv — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 9, 2023

Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy work their RDE rush Wednesday at Bengals pic.twitter.com/etYIiZM7o1 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 14, 2023

Myles Murphy was so so well spoken. On Inside NFL training camp interview. Very smart group of rookies. — Darth DanielDubs (@danieldubs) June 14, 2023

Here’s a look at Bengals first round pick Myles Murphy (99) and Joseph Ossai (58) pic.twitter.com/UFjiPB8DZP — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) June 13, 2023

Getting drafted is cool…

But getting drafted to the same team with your childhood best friend is awesome ❤️ Rookie DE Myles Murphy talks about reuniting with D.J. Turner II on the @bengals! pic.twitter.com/y1AM9u1VvI — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 14, 2023

First look of Myles Murphy in stripes pic.twitter.com/aaIVAqTSoc — Bengals_Storm (@Bengalsfan631) June 12, 2023

#Bengals first round pick Myles Murphy getting reps with Trey Hendrickson (He looks big even for NFL size) pic.twitter.com/7pT594jT2a — Ayden Crowley (@aydencrowley4) June 13, 2023

#Bengals new EDGE Myles Murphy from Clemson Murphy is a long-limbed EDGE that possesses all the necessary tools to become a force on an NFL defense but lacks refinement in his technique and overall juice off the edge. pic.twitter.com/7HHaDJzqa6 — CFBDeepDive (@Chitwn_analysis) June 14, 2023