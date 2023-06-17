What They Are Saying: Latest Murphy Buzz

What They Are Saying: Latest Murphy Buzz

Football

What They Are Saying: Latest Murphy Buzz

By June 17, 2023 1:31 pm

By |

First-round pick Myles Murphy is getting plenty of attention in Cincinnati.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying” we look at what is being said on Twitter about Murphy.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home