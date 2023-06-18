ESPN analysts debate Hopkins' fit with this NFL team

DeAndre Hopkins is coming off free agent visits with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, and the former Clemson star is reportedly in no hurry to sign with a team.

As for Hopkins’ Patriots visit, it went well for both sides by all accounts, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there’s “definitely intrigue” from Hopkins and the Patriots coming out of the visit but “whether that results in a deal now or in future remains unclear.”

If Hopkins did end up signing with New England, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes the Patriots could be a playoff team with the addition of the five-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl receiver.

“New England has a chance to be a playoff team with DeAndre Hopkins. They are not a playoff team without him,” Orlovsky said on NFL Live.

“My thing is this – if Hop wants to go play with a good, competent quarterback, still be a No. 1 receiver, get paid X amount of dollars and play for a team that is a potential playoff contending football team, New England checks most of the boxes.”

On NFL Live, Orlovsky, Field Yates, Mina Kimes, Marcus Spears and Jeff Darlington debated if the Patriots are the best fit for Hopkins.

Check it out below:

