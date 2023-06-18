Klubnik lower than you'd expect on this list of top college QBs

Clemson’s QB1 is lower than you’d expect on this list of the top college quarterbacks entering the 2023 season.

College Football Network recently released its 2023 top college QB rankings and the Tigers’ Cade Klubnik came in outside the top 50, checking in at No. 52.

Here’s what College Football Network’s Cam Mellor had to say about Klubnik, who’s heading into his first full season as Clemson’s starting QB:

The fabulous true freshman gave Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney no choice by year’s end, as Cade Klubnik forced his way into the lineup over DJ Uiagalelei. Now his team to lead, Klubnik is the man to defend the Tigers’ ACC Championship in 2023. Since taking over, Uiagalelei has transferred to Oregon State and Billy Wiles has transferred to Southern Miss. It’s Klubnik’s show at Clemson and he’ll usher in a new era of quarterback for the Tigers this fall. With just one start under his belt and only two games of full-time action, it’s clear that Klubnik is indeed the future for Clemson. He has a power to his throw that not many possess. As his high school tape indicated, Klubnik is also a dominant athlete, and he uses his athleticism to buy time as he scans downfield. He can hit anywhere on the field with the flick of a wrist and will be one of the most influential players at the position over the next few seasons.

Klubnik is ranked fourth among ACC QBs on College Football Network’s list, behind Duke’s Riley Leonard (No. 32 overall), North Carolina’s Drake Maye (No. 3 overall) and Florida State’s Jordan Travis (No. 2 overall).

Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams is No. 1 on the list.

In Clemson’s ACC Championship Game victory over North Carolina last season, Klubnik came off the bench to go 20-of-24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown and added 30 rushing yards with another score en route to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

That stellar performance earned Klubnik his first career start in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee, when he completed 30-of-54 passes for 320 yards and rushed 20 times for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The former five-star prospect and former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year finished his freshman campaign with 697 passing yards and two passing touchdowns with three interceptions, to go with 139 rushing yards and two more scores over 10 games (one start).

