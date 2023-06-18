Lawrence weighs in on his favorite moments from young NFL career

Two years in, what are Trevor Lawrence’s favorite moments from his young NFL career so far?

The former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback weighed in during a recent appearance on The O-Zone Podcast.

Lawrence pointed to a pair of plays from last season – the first being his 59-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones in the Jaguars’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 18, 2022.

Down 27-10 at the time, that big play cut the Cowboys’ lead to 10 points late in the third quarter and helped the Jags storm back from the big deficit in what eventually ended up being a 40-34 win for Jacksonville in overtime.

The other play Lawrence mentioned is what was one of the biggest plays in the Jags’ incredible 31-30, comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs on Jan. 14, 2023.

Lawrence jumped for a two-point conversion with 5:25 remaining in the game to cut the Chargers’ lead to 30-28, putting Jacksonville in position to win the game with a field goal instead of tying it.

The Jags went on to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation, completing the historic comeback after being down 27-0 — the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history.

“Most proud of, I don’t know, like coolest, biggest moment, my two would probably be the play against Dallas to Zay, down the side, the deep one,” Lawrence said. “That one, and then the Chargers two-point conversion. That one was, just the moment – not necessarily my best play or my proudest moment, whatever, but the moment, how big it was. Like, I was so fired up after that play and it put us within two. I think that was a cool moment.”

Lawrence earned Pro Bowl honors last season, when he had a 66.3 percent completion percentage, 4,113 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. In his second NFL season, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick led the Jaguars to the AFC South title and that playoff victory over the Chargers.

What is your favorite @Trevorlawrencee moment? 16 weighs in👇 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 14, 2023

