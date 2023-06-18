Special Father's Day for this Tiger

This year’s Father’s Day was already a day Clemson golfer Annabelle Pancake would never forget, but her father made it even more memorable.

As Pancake competed in the finals of the British Women’s Amateur, her father made a surprise appearance.

A surprise visit from across the pond ✈️🇺🇸 Annabelle Pancake's Dad arrives at @PrincesGolfClub to support her on Father's Day 💙 pic.twitter.com/rg04V0ZTzG — The R&A (@RandA) June 18, 2023

Pancake finished as the runner-up at Prince’s Golf Club in England.