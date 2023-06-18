Tigers represented in British Women's Amateur final

Clemson women’s golf is represented across the pond in the British Women’s Amateur final. Annabelle Pancake advanced from the final four with a 2&1 victory over Elin Pudas Remier at Prince’s Golf Club in England.

Pancake was third on the Tigers in stroke average during the 2021-22 season with a 74.92. She played in eight events during the year and is now making waves internationally at just 21 years old. She’s set to take on Germany native Chiara Horder in the final match, who just took down the No. 1 amateur in the world.

Meet the finalists of The 120th Women’s Amateur Championship 🤝 🇩🇪 Chiara Horder vs Annabelle Pancake 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SILda8yvaE — The R&A (@RandA) June 17, 2023

The match has weight on its own but it sets up for many opportunities afterwards. The winner earns entry into the U.S. Women’s open, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship and more. Pancake will compete in 36 holes for the title and you can watch the live broadcast here.