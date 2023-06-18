The development of Trevor Lawrence going into his third NFL season has definitely been pleasing to his offensive coordinator.

Press Taylor met with the media last week during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp, and the Jags’ offensive coordinator discussed the progress that Lawrence and the team’s offensive staff have made this offseason.

This marks the former Clemson quarterback’s second offseason in Jags head coach Doug Pederson’s offense, and now the coaches have a better understanding of how to tailor the offensive system around what Lawrence likes to do and does well.

And Taylor made it clear to Lawrence that they’re building the offense around him.

“I told Trevor in the exit interview, we build this offense for him,” Taylor said. “We build game plans for Trevor, and then we piece everybody around him based on what they do really well. So obviously last year, it was a little bit of we had a feel for where he was at this time last year, but we didn’t really know. And then kind of each season – and this season will be different than it was last season – each season, you kind of take a certain turn based on who you are and what you’re doing well and how teams are playing you.

“So, I don’t expect the pivots we had last season to be the same as we have this season. But there’s certain things you settle into — either he sees really well, our personnel matches pretty well with these types of concepts, and you just kind of go down that rabbit hole.”

Lawrence is much more comfortable in the offense as he enters the 2023 season coming off a 2022 campaign that saw the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick make huge strides. After struggling as a rookie under former head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence took a major step forward last season while earning Pro Bowl honors after throwing for more than 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns with just eight interceptions.

As Lawrence’s comfort with the offense has grown, it’s allowed his conversations with the coaches about the offense to evolve and become more in-depth than they were last offseason.

“Now the conversations with Trevor are much further along than they were last year in terms of he knows what he likes, he knows how he wants to attack people, how people try to attack us,” Taylor said.

“We build this offense for him, we build game plans for @Trevorlawrencee.” Press Taylor on 16’s development. pic.twitter.com/bP7tM7WI2O — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 13, 2023