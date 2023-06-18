What They Are Saying: Latest Hopkins Buzz

There continues to be plenty of buzz around former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins coming off the free agent wide receiver and five-time All-Pro’s visits with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots last week.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying,” we look at some of what is being said on Twitter about Hopkins:

News story: Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins concludes Patriots visit and, barring an unexpected turn, both sides are now expected to take some time to assess their next steps. https://t.co/1vIVslVu1Z — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 15, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins and the Patriots have finished a Thursday visit that started early in the morning and went well into the afternoon, per sources. Definitely intrigue from player and team coming out of it. Whether that results in a deal now or in future remains unclear. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 15, 2023

Patriots Matthew Judon's cryptic tweet continues to fuel DeAndre Hopkins rumors https://t.co/n7vlZNP9JH — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) June 18, 2023

GM of the year? — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) June 17, 2023

If DeAndre Hopkins lands in New England because of Matt Judon, give him GM of the year AND a spot in the Pats HOF. #HOPKINSWATCH https://t.co/OjJFsXAMvG pic.twitter.com/a8UwQFIMU5 — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) June 17, 2023

#Patriots GM Matthew Judon speaks about the DeAndre Hopkins situation. This was shortly after he was pictured hanging out with Hopkins at New England’s facility earlier today.#ForeverNEpic.twitter.com/vPqzRnwfbI — Los (@NEPatriots6x) June 16, 2023

Jason McCourty says Patriots players “feel really good” about DeAndre Hopkins’ visit and him wanting to come play for New England.

pic.twitter.com/Eq1Zw8T6NY — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 16, 2023

"They really didn't have any intentions of going out there and signing DeAndre Hopkins." –@MaryKayCabot #DawgPound Subscribe on YouTube! ⬇️https://t.co/iLTtFCkDlD pic.twitter.com/hEAvFXAmsd — The Chico Bormann Show (@ChicoShowCLE) June 16, 2023

Ryan Tannehill revealed he met with DeAndre Hopkins during his visit with the Titans. https://t.co/lUEsNFi9Y4 — The Titans Wire (@TheTitansWire) June 18, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins should play for _______ this season 🍿 pic.twitter.com/3EAZw6B0nu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2023

