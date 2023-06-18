What They Are Saying: Latest Hopkins Buzz

What They Are Saying: Latest Hopkins Buzz

Football

What They Are Saying: Latest Hopkins Buzz

By June 18, 2023 1:56 pm

By |

There continues to be plenty of buzz around former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins coming off the free agent wide receiver and five-time All-Pro’s visits with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots last week.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying,” we look at some of what is being said on Twitter about Hopkins:

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class.  Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class.  Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

22hr

A former Clemson standout got a call-up on Friday. Logan Davidson received a promotion in the minors, as the former Tiger was called up from the Double-A Midland RockHounds to the Las Vegas Aviators — the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home