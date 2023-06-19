Clemson 2025 QB commit Hebert working hard this summer

Clemson 2025 QB commit Hebert working hard this summer

Clemson 2025 QB commit Hebert working hard this summer

June 19, 2023

Clemson’s latest commitment didn’t waste any time getting to work after making his announcement for the Tigers.

Four-star Central Catholic (MA) quarterback Blake Hebert committed to the Tigers last Friday after attending the Dabo Swinney High School Football camp.  The Tigers extended the offer after watching the 6-foot-3, 215 pound quarterback at camp.

The Bay State native is ranked as high as the No. 65 overall recruit and the No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2025.

 

