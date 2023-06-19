Clemson 2025 QB commit Hebert working hard this summer

Clemson’s latest commitment didn’t waste any time getting to work after making his announcement for the Tigers.

Four-star Central Catholic (MA) quarterback Blake Hebert committed to the Tigers last Friday after attending the Dabo Swinney High School Football camp. The Tigers extended the offer after watching the 6-foot-3, 215 pound quarterback at camp.

The Bay State native is ranked as high as the No. 65 overall recruit and the No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2025.

2025 Clemson commit @BlakeHeberttt back to work after crushing it during camp season. Expect some more growth before his junior campaign. @ClemsonInsider @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/ng73rZZ9RU — M2 QB Academy (@M2_QBacademy) June 19, 2023

The Bay State native is ranked as high as the No. 65 overall recruit and the No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2025.