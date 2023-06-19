Clemson makes final schools list for five-star receiver

Clemson football recruiting caught fire on the wide receiver trail with a pair of 2024 commitments. The Tigers landed five-star Bryant Wesco and four-star TJ Moore but the work continues and Garrett Riley and Tyler Grisham have maintained the momentum in this class.

2024 five-star receiver Cameron Coleman received a Clemson offer in April and now the Tigers have made the cut to eight for the Alabama native. The 6-foot-3 receiver made his official visit in June and Clemson’s interest has continued to ramp up.

CO/24 5 ⭐️ WR Cam Coleman ( @CamColeman12 ) is down to 8️⃣ schools!!

—

Cam Coleman is one of the Biggest Targets in the CO/24. He’s a Top 5 WR on every major recruiting site and Top 25 Recruit on each site as well.

—

Which Fanbase can show the most love?! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZLD7s9scet — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) June 19, 2023

Coleman’s final eight includes all Power-5 programs and the Tigers are competing with in-state Auburn as well as others for his talents. Considering the recent run for Clemson, landing Coleman would be icing on the cake at the receiver spot in 2024.

Photo courtesy of Cameron Coleman on Twitter (@camcoleman12)