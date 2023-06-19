Clemson pro gets high praise from Joe Burrow

A Clemson pro recently drew big praise from the Cincinnati Bengals’ franchise quarterback.

Meeting with the media after the first day of the Bengals’ mandatory minicamp last week, Joe Burrow spoke highly of former Tiger and current Bengals defensive lineman DJ Reader – not just who he is as a player, but as a person in the locker room as well.

Burrow was very complimentary of Reader, who has played an important part in the Bengals’ remarkable turnaround from a team that went from winning four games in 2020 to winning back-to-back division titles over the past two seasons, making the Super Bowl in 2021 and following that up with another AFC Championship Game appearance last season.

“DJ has been one of those key, key guys that we brought in early on to help build this culture,” Burrow said. “Everybody sees what he does on the field. That’s not really what I’m talking about. The first time you meet DJ, it’s like you’re with somebody that you’ve known for a long time. He’s very personable, and those are the kind of guys that we love here, because they help build that locker room culture, build that team unity that you need to go out and win titles.”

A fifth-round pick of the Houston Texans (166th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, Reader is entering his fourth season with the Bengals. Since signing with the Bengals before the 2020 campaign, the 6-foot-3, 350-pounder has posted 89 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 quarterback hits, six passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 30 total games.

Reader was recently ranked among the NFL’s top 100 players of 2023 by CBS Sports, coming in at No. 84.

