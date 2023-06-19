ESPN gives updates on Clemson first-rounders

The Tigers had two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The pair went back-to-back with Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee taken by the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints at No. 28 and 29, respectively. Following the early OTAs, there’s already a good picture on where both stand in their respective rotations.

ESPN released an update on each first-rounder and the Clemson products are in good spots ahead of their rookie seasons. Murphy is already pressing for a key spot on pass-rushing downs.

The combination of size and speed that Murphy displayed at his Clemson pro day has been evident during offseason workouts. He has looked as explosive as advertised in the team’s position drills. Murphy’s reps have predominantly been with the backups, but the Bengals had a handful of 7-on-7 reps during mandatory minicamp. Cincinnati wants Murphy to be on the field for key pass-rushing situations as the Bengals try to increase their pressure rate. Murphy already has an approval stamp from receiver Tee Higgins, a fellow former Clemson player. “Lot of my friends that played with him say he’s a good guy,” Higgins said. “Hopefully he can come in and make an impact early.” — Ben Baby

Murphy displayed his talent as a pass rusher during his Clemson career and now it’s paying off early in his Bengals tenure. His partner in crime, Bresee is ahead of the game with first-team snaps during the early camps.

Bresee has gotten snaps with the first-team defensive tackles at times, and he’ll likely continue to be swapped into the rotation throughout the summer. While it’s no sure thing he’ll be a Day 1 starter yet, he’ll certainly get his share of first-team reps in training camp and into the season if he stays healthy. He’s already settling into New Orleans and has been taking advice from veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan. “He’s probably a little more sudden, a little more quick than maybe I anticipated,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said at the conclusion of minicamp. “The things I’ve been most pleased with is really his intelligence level and his work ethic. He’s worked extremely hard throughout this offseason, and I’m looking for him to be a key contributor for us.” — Katherine Terrell

Cameron Jordan is a great mentor for Bresee during his rookie season, and to already earn first-team reps is a great sign for him. While it’s still a ways out, Bresee could end up a Week 1 starter for the Saints and it comes as no surprise for those who saw his quick rise in Tiger Town.