New Clemson commit scores prestigious invite

One of Clemson’s newest commitments has scored a prestigious invite.

Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Va.) four-star running back Gideon Davidson announced via Twitter that he has been invited to the 2025 All-American Bowl.

Long one of the nation’s premier high school all-star games, the All-American Bowl — the annual East vs. West matchup from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas — features the top 100 high school football players from across the country and is broadcast annually on NBC.

Davidson committed to Clemson last week on June 14, becoming the Tigers’ first commitment in the 2025 class. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 running back and No. 66 overall prospect in the country for his class, per 247Sports.

As a sophomore in 2022, Davidson rushed for 1,392 yards and 23 touchdowns.

