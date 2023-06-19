Talented QB ‘loved’ Clemson camp, ready to see Riley’s offense this fall

Gavin Owens is a very familiar face in Tiger Town, having visited Clemson on countless occasions, and he returned to campus again recently for the Dabo Swinney Camp.

A local product, Owens is a talented quarterback prospect in the 2025 class who played his freshman season at Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) before transferring to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, Ga.).

Owens, who holds several Power Five scholarship offers, has participated in the Swinney Camp numerous times over the years.

But when he camped at Clemson this year on May 31, the opening day of the Swinney Camp, it gave the 6-foot-4, 210-pound rising junior his first chance to showcase his arm talent for first-year Tigers offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley.

“I loved it,” Owens said of camping at Clemson again this year. “Being back, actually finally getting to throw in front of Coach Riley, was actually a good experience. It was a good time. I had a good time being there.”

In addition to throwing with Riley watching, Owens was able to work closely during camp with legendary Clemson quarterback and current offensive analyst Tajh Boyd, who had good things to say about Owens’ camp showing.

“He said I did good, I did great, I spun the ball well like I always do,” Owens said. “Going through the drills, he was actually one of my main coaches I was with all day, and I was right beside him all day mainly.”

Owens has built a really good relationship with Boyd over time and enjoyed catching up with him again at camp.

“It’s always great, getting closer to him every time,” Owens said. “Us not seeing each other for a couple months and us just catching up with each other’s lives and what’s going on, it’s always great just to share some time with each other.”

Owens expects to make it back to Clemson again during the season this fall, and he’s looking forward to checking out the Tigers’ offense in the first year with Riley calling the shots.

“Definitely. That’s going to be one of the things I want to see this year,” Owens said. “I feel like they’ll just be fundamentally sound all the way around. They’ll throw the ball, they’ve got a throwing game, they also have a running game. So, I’m just ready to see them do it all, see what they can do.”

More than a half dozen schools have offered Owens, whose offer sheet includes an SEC offer from Kentucky and ACC offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

Owens is coming off a strong sophomore season that saw him complete 66 percent of his passes for 2,367 yards and 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

