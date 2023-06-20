2024 Clemson commit shows off strength

2024’s No. 1 linebacker and Clemson commit Sammy Brown has no shortage of accolades. The 2022-23 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year has all the tools to succeed at the next level.

Playing running back, he scored 24 touchdowns and even has an 88-5 record as a wrestler in high school. There’s no doubt about his physical strength and he took to social media to show off that strength. He posted this video to Twitter, where he squats 585 pounds without an issue.

Brown is the highest defensive commit for the Tigers in the 2024 class and the highest-ranked defender to join Clemson since the 2020 class with Bryan Bresee, according to the 247Sports Composite. While it’s just a hint of what Brown can bring to the Tigers, there’s no doubt this strength will be on display when he takes the field in Memorial Stadium.

