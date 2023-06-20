Clemson outfielder earns honor after huge week

Coming off his freshman campaign with the Clemson baseball team, a talented Tiger outfielder is impressing in a top-tier wooden bat summer baseball league.

Clemson’s Nathan Hall was recognized for his outstanding play in the New England Collegiate Baseball League last week, earning Player of the Week honors for the second week of the 2023 NECBL regular season.

Hall had a huge week for the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, hitting .500 in his 10 at-bats with two home runs, a triple, a double, four runs scored and a pair of walks.

The No. 11 player and No. 3 outfielder in South Carolina by Perfect Game coming out of Lexington High School, Hall saw action in 39 games for the Tigers as a freshman, hitting .243 with a home run and 12 RBI while working eight walks, stealing three bases and scoring 10 runs.

Congrats to @nathanhall_22 for earning @TheNECBL Player-of-the-Week honors! 👏 🐅 Hall was 5-for-10 with two homers, a triple, double & four runs last week. 🔥@MV_Sharks pic.twitter.com/688GLlfrtf — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) June 19, 2023

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

