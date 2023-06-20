Clemson outfielder earns honor after huge week

Clemson outfielder earns honor after huge week

By June 20, 2023 2:15 pm

Coming off his freshman campaign with the Clemson baseball team, a talented Tiger outfielder is impressing in a top-tier wooden bat summer baseball league.

Clemson’s Nathan Hall was recognized for his outstanding play in the New England Collegiate Baseball League last week, earning Player of the Week honors for the second week of the 2023 NECBL regular season.

Hall had a huge week for the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, hitting .500 in his 10 at-bats with two home runs, a triple, a double, four runs scored and a pair of walks.

The No. 11 player and No. 3 outfielder in South Carolina by Perfect Game coming out of Lexington High School, Hall saw action in 39 games for the Tigers as a freshman, hitting .243 with a home run and 12 RBI while working eight walks, stealing three bases and scoring 10 runs.

