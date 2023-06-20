Matching up: Clemson defense overwhelms the Orange

The Tigers’ strength in 2023 will likely be their defense and as they go through the season, their unit stacks up well against all of the ACC. This is no exception when Clemson takes on Syracuse, a program continuing to rise under Dino Babers.

Defensive line

Advantage: Clemson

The Orange are young on the defensive line. Kevin Jobity Jr. entered the rotation at defensive end in his freshman year and he performed well, but now he jumps into the starting role. Kevon Darton is the nose tackle for Syracuse and had 54 tackles last season. Caleb Okechukwu had seven sacks as a junior, and is Syracuse’s most efficient edge rusher.

Clemson still has too much talent to match up, with the group of Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis, Justin Mascoll and Ruke Orhorhoro. It’s a polished unit that has high expectations heading into 2023.

Linebacker

Advantage: Clemson

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is an All-American and that in itself decides this matchup almost every week. That said, the Orange could surprise people with their two linebackers this year.

Stefon Thompson is coming off of a season that ended in the first game, but he was the anchor of Syracuse’s defense in 2021 with 79 tackles. If he returns to form, he could be an All-ACC player. Beside him is Marlowe Wax, who led the team with 91 tackles and earned honorable mention All-ACC recognition.

Cornerback

Advantage: Clemson

The Tigers return starters at corner with Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins, two players that have proved their reliability, especially with the Clemson front. For Syracuse, it’s a changing of the guard after losing Garrett Williams to the NFL this year.

Isaiah Johnson is the most experienced for Syracuse, and he made six starts with 53 tackles in 2022. Nonetheless, it’s going to be a process for the Orange at cornerback.

Safety

Advantage: Syracuse

Death, taxes and a returning unit for the Tigers. Jalyn Phillips, a team-voted captain, is back after starting all 14 games in 2022 and he finished second on the team with 82 tackles. Andrew Mukuba flanks him, and he started 11 games with 50 tackles.

This is where the bread and butter of the Orange defense is, though. Helmed by Justin Barron in the rover position, who made 65 tackles in 2022, Syracuse has three starters back at safety. Alijah Clark is the free safety, and he was not responsible for a touchdown last season according to PFF. If there’s a place Syracuse has the edge, it’s here.

