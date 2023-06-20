National outlet sees this Tiger as potential first-round pick in 2024

A national outlet sees this Clemson defensive lineman as a potential first-round pick in next year’s draft.

Pro Football Focus published a list of eight draft-eligible players who could earn first-round consideration in the 2024 NFL Draft with a strong season this year.

Among the players mentioned is Clemson fifth-year senior defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him earn third-team All-ACC honors by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele.

Here’s what PFF’s Cody Milardo wrote about the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder:

On a loaded Tigers front seven, Orhorhoro might be the most versatile of the bunch. The fifth-year senior logged snaps from edge defender all the way into nose tackle in 2022, and he only earned one sub-60.0 grade all season. The former three-star recruit was one of only four ACC defensive linemen to earn a 75.0 grade or better as both a pass-rusher and run defender last year. Another season showing off that well-rounded game could move him up draft boards this fall.

Orhorhoro and fellow Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis were each recently named on Pro Football Focus’s list of interior defensive linemen to know in the 2024 draft class.

Last season, Orhorhoro posted 28 tackles (8.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 14 games (nine starts).

Orhorhoro enters 2023 having racked up 75 tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries across 41 games (18 starts) in his career as a Tiger (2019-22.)

