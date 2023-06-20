NCAA President gives details on NIL impacting competition

College sports are evolving every day, and one of the biggest reasons for that recently is the NIL. While many schools are using it the right way, others are not.

NCAA President Charlie Baker was asked about how NIL is influencing the competition on ESPN during the College World Series.

“I think it is what it is right now and the question is if you created a transparent NIL system and have real rules and a real framework which it doesn’t have now,” Baker said. “You can certainly get to a point where somebody has to put the deal that they signed into the public domain.”

Baker went on to talk about what he’s heard from coaches. Working so closely with programs, he’s seen firsthand how the competition is ramping up off the field maybe more than on it.

“I feel for the coaches and you talk to a lot of coaches and that’s what they say,” Baker said. “Not only am I recruiting into the NIL, I’m recruiting my upcoming class, but I’m trying to keep my kids that I have from leaving too and it’s the most difficult time I think for head coaches right now is the world that they’re living in right now.”

As the situation with NIL evolves, Baker said parameters will have to come, which he means to a public level — make these deals available to see so it’s not all hearsay and behind closed doors. He also noted how COVID still impacts current student athletes, who may have made their college decision without seeing campuses and really getting the full experience. Those waves are still here today, but Baker is clear with his concern about the NIL and the recruiting landscape.