Report: Browns had no intentions of reuniting Clemson duo

Deshaun Watson and Deandre Hopkins are storied names in Clemson football history. Playing a few years apart, Hopkins was part of the build up in the Tiger program that allowed Watson to come in and lead them to a National Championship.

Fast forward to their NFL careers and they were a dynamic duo for the Texans. Playing together from 2017-19, Hopkins posted his best career numbers with 31 touchdowns over three seasons. Things changed, and both players went to separate teams, but it seemed like there was a chance for Hopkins to join Watson with the Browns after three seasons away from each other.

It made perfect sense. The Browns are looking to improve their receiving corps for Watson, and why not add the new free agent Hopkins who already has a connection with their franchise quarterback. Turns out, according to Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot, who appeared on the The Chico Bormann Show, that was never in the cards.

"They really didn't have any intentions of going out there and signing DeAndre Hopkins." –@MaryKayCabot #DawgPound Subscribe on YouTube! ⬇️https://t.co/iLTtFCkDlD pic.twitter.com/hEAvFXAmsd — The Chico Bormann Show (@ChicoShowCLE) June 16, 2023

“They didn’t really have any intentions,” Cabot said. This comes as a slight shock considering all the rumblings when the NFL world was trying to matchmake for Hopkins when he first entered trade rumors. Turns out the Browns are happy with their guys and never had those plans.

Cleveland currently has Amari Cooper, a true No. 1 receiver outside, but the decision to stay out of the sweepstakes came down to Elijah Moore, who the team believes can take that next step and that it’s a “good fit” as Cabot noted. Whether Hopkins reunites with Watson at some point down the road remains to be seen, but the Clemson duo looks like they won’t unite for the foreseeable future.

