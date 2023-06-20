Xavier Thomas: 'Get Ready'

Xavier Thomas is back for one last year at Clemson in 2023, and the star defensive end is looking to finish his career as a Tiger in strong fashion.

Thomas took to Twitter with a post telling people to “Get Ready” for what Tiger fans certainly hope will be a big season for the 6-foot-2, 255-pound pass rusher this fall.

The former five-star prospect from Florence, S.C., and multi-time All-ACC selection shared pictures and a video of himself from offseason workouts.

Thomas, who enters his sixth season at Clemson, is coming off a 2022 season during which he was limited by a foot injury to three games. Back in April, he gave a positive injury update.

GOD IS SO GOOD!!!! Foot has healed perfectly and 100%. #GiveGodTheGlory — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) April 11, 2023

Thomas fractured his foot during preseason camp last year and returned midway through the season. However, he reaggravated the injury and shut things down for good after logging just 52 defensive snaps, across which he collected four tackles (2.0 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble.

After a second surgery late last season, Thomas was limited in the spring as a precaution.

Thomas heads into the upcoming campaign credited with 116 career tackles (30.0 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 49 games (19 starts).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hopes 2023 will be the type of season that everyone in and around the Tigers’ program has been waiting for from its veteran edge defender.

“Just really praying he can have that year that we all know he’s really capable of,” Swinney said in the spring. “And if he stays healthy, he will. That’s just the biggest thing with him.”

