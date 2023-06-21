Clemson, Bakich land another Michigan transfer

Clemson baseball has landed another player from Michigan.

Jimmy Obertop has committed to play for his former head coach Erik Bakich and the Tigers.

As a senior Oberton hit .200 in 2023 with three home runs and seven RBIs. He started 17 games for Michigan this season. As a junior he was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team as a catcher. As a sophomore he led the team with 11 home runs.

Last season Riley Bertram and Willie Weiss transferred from Michigan to join coach Bakich at Clemson.

Photo courtesy Michigan Athletics.