An 'epic' duo? Star free agent wants to team up with Nuk

Could this be a new dynamic duo in the NFL?

One star free agent wants to team up with another one in former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins became a free agent after being released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May. Likewise, Dalvin Cook hit the free agent market after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month.

And Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl running back, is certainly intrigued by what he sees as a potential “epic” tandem with the five-time Pro Bowler in Hopkins.

“If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL,” Cook said this week on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

Since entering the NFL, Cook ranks fourth in the league with 5,993 rushing yards and sixth with 47 rushing touchdowns. Hopkins, meanwhile, ranks second in receiving yards (11,298) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (71) since coming into the league.

The 27-year-old Cook has spent the last six seasons playing for the Vikings after being selected out of Florida State in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

A first-round pick from Clemson back in 2013, Hopkins played his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 campaign. The 31-year-old recently took free agent visits with both the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

“I know his mindset, and I done played against D-Hop a numerous amount of times,” Cook said to Schefter. “I done been with D-Hop, we done chilled together, we done been around each other like, and it’s like I kind of see the person that he is like, he want to win and that’s what my mind at to.

“I want to go win. Like I said, the money gonna come and that’s going to happen. But like as far as going to lift that [Vince Lombardi] Trophy up, I think he got the same mindset as me.”

Last season, Hopkins tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games. The three-time first-team All-Pro posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across three seasons with the Cardinals.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

