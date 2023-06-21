Clemson Baseball tops ACC

Clemson fans flocked to Doug Kingsmore Stadium throughout the 2023 baseball season.

The Tiger faithful showed up and showed out, more than any other fan base in the ACC.

Clemson Baseball made note of that via Twitter this week, pointing out that Doug Kingsmore had an ACC-best home attendance of 4,509 fans per date.

Clemson fans certainly did their part in the first year of the Erik Bakich era, which saw the Tigers finish the season with a record of 44-19, win the program’s first ACC Tournament title since 2016, earn the No. 4 national seed in the NCAA Tournament and host a regional for the first time since 2018.

Fans wanting to secure their season tickets for the 2024 Clemson baseball season can place a deposit by visiting the link in the tweet below:

Thank you, #ClemsonFamily, for showing out once again in 2023❗️ 👏 💯 🐅 Make your 2024 season-ticket deposit at the link below❗️ #CUatDKShttps://t.co/ranbKpkr10 pic.twitter.com/8dZgTbB2ZG — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) June 20, 2023