Peach State DB talks ‘big offer’ from Clemson, where Tigers stand

This Peach State defensive back with more than a dozen Power Five offers returned to Clemson earlier this month.

Milton (Ga.) High School cornerback Dylan Lewis was back on campus June 6 and picked up an offer from the Tigers during the visit.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed conveyed the offer to the standout class of 2025 recruit.

“Coach Reed told me in his office,” Lewis said to The Clemson Insider. “It was a big offer for me. My dad grew up 20 minutes from Clemson, so I’ve always been around Clemson as a kid.”

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising junior, Lewis shared what he heard from Reed regarding why he and the Tigers wanted to offer him.

“Coach Reed likes my character from on and off the field,” Lewis said. “Clemson liked my play style, a physical corner.”

Prior to this month’s visit, Lewis also traveled to Tiger Town in March, and he has walked away highly impressed by his experiences on campus around Clemson’s staff and program.

“I love Clemson. The campus is amazing and the people are nice,” he said.

“It’s like a big family there. Everybody wants to see everyone succeed,” Lewis added. “They want the best for all of their players, from scholarship to walk-on.”

Lewis plans to visit Clemson again for a game this coming season.

Last year, Lewis received offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Duke. He has continued to rack up offers in 2023 from schools such as LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Where do the Tigers stand with him right now after joining the mix with an offer of their own?

“Clemson is in my top 5,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, Lewis logged 45 total tackles (32 solo), three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and an interception.

–Photo courtesy of Dylan Lewis on Twitter (@DylanlLewis)

