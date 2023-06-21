Saban speaks out against College Football Playoff system

Nick Saban clearly doesn’t love the College Football Playoff system, and the legendary Alabama head coach is still bothered by the fact that the Crimson Tide were left out of the playoff last season.

In an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt on The Joel Klatt Show podcast, Saban spoke out against the CFP system and how playoff teams are picked.

“All we do is take the teams that win the most games at the end of the year and put them in the playoffs,” Saban said regarding if there’s a better way to decide the CFP. “But do you really get the best teams? When they told me that we would be favored against three out of the four teams that got in the playoff, I’m like, well why aren’t we in the playoff?”

Last season, Alabama went 11-2, with the two narrow losses coming on the road at Tennessee and LSU. The Crimson Tide weren’t selected to the playoff but instead appeared in the Sugar Bowl, where Saban’s squad blew out Kansas State by a score of 45-20.

As for the playoff, Georgia beat Ohio State in one semifinal and TCU bested Michigan in the other before the Bulldogs throttled the Horned Frogs, 65-7, in the national title game.

It’s believed that Bama would have been favored against Michigan, TCU and Ohio State, and an underdog to Georgia, according to AL.com.

“Does that mean they have a better team?” Saban said. “Or does it mean that those people don’t know what they’re talking about? I really don’t know that. And I’m not being critical of anybody. But if you’re going to have parity, you have to have a better way of figuring out who has the best teams, not just because you lose two games on the last play of the game. That knocks you out when you may be better than somebody else who didn’t have the same circumstances that they had to play in.”

The CFP will expand from four teams to 12 beginning with the 2024 season.

You can see Saban’s full interview with Klatt below:

