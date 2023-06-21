Where Tyson landed in this ESPN mock draft

The 2023 NBA draft week is upon us and the Tigers have a likely selection in the pool of players to hear their names called June 22. Clemson’s Hunter Tyson is expected to be selected after his strong fifth year with the Tigers.

In the 2022-23 season, Tyson posted career-highs across the board and averaged 15.3 points with 9.6 rebounds per game on 47.6% shooting from the field. ESPN released a mock draft from Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, and the Clemson forward was mocked to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 50 pick.

The Thunder have a very young core that features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey at the guard spots, two elite playmakers while the former is one of the best scorers in basketball. Starting center Chet Holmgren missed his rookie year with injury, but the former No. 2 overall pick is expected to take over in 2023.

Oklahoma City’s hole is the forward position and they need wing scoring. Tyson can provide that and his length at 6-foot-9 allows him to be used at either forward spot. If the Thunder select him, inserting him off the bench next to the scrappy Luguentz Dort adds another wrinkle to their offense as they continue to grow.