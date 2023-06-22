2025 four-star OL discusses unofficial visit

Clemson’s 2025 class is beginning to build with offers being extended to many players in the class. One of those is four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe.

From Toledo, Ohio, Lowe made a trip down south to visit the Tigers during the camp weekend and received a Clemson offer that he announced June 16. It’s a long way down for Lowe and the weather is an interesting difference, but it appears he loves the change.

“I like the south in general, I had a really good time…I like the weather a lot, South Carolina in general and I really appreciate the hospitality they gave me. They will definitely be ranked high as my recruiting goes on,” Lowe said.

During his unofficial visit, Lowe toured the facilities as a whole and connected with offensive line coach Thomas Austin. He didn’t get to participate in camp due to timing, but he wishes he did after the experience.

“I didn’t get to camp because it was just an unofficial, I wish I did. I would have to come a little earlier, it just didn’t match up with our schedule,” Lowe said. “I had a good time with my unofficial talking to Coach Austin. That was my first time meeting him in person and I just had a really good time on campus. I really enjoyed the facilities and stuff like that. I got to talk to a couple other coaches too.”

Lowe is being heavily recruiting by the likes of Ohio State and Michigan, but the Tigers are looking to make a push for the 6-foot-5 tackle. He said the facilities really impressed him and Clemson has made a good effort in his recruiting.

“It’s just like a really different facility, especially from all of the places I’ve seen, especially the campus. It was really nice and then that’s probably the biggest thing. I think out of all, everywhere I’ve been, they had the nicest facilities and campus,” Lowe said.