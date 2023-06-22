Clemson in top 10 of latest ESPN class rankings

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff have caught fire on the recruiting trail. Over the last month, the Tigers landed two five-stars in wide receiver Bryant Wesco and linebacker Sammy Brown with four-star wide receiver TJ Moore to boot.

Previously ranked at No. 15 in the rankings, ESPN released the update for the 2024 class and Clemson has jumped all the way up to No. 9.

ESPN 300 commits: 8 | Previous ranking: 15 ACC rank: 1 of 14

Top offensive commit: WR Bryant Wesco (No. 23)

Top defensive commit: LB Sammy Brown (No. 17) The Tigers have built a strong foundation for their 2024 class with several ESPN 300 commitments, including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur, who can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver. Bryant Wesco is a sharp route runner from Texas who can create separation and get open with his quickness. Landing Sammy Brown out of Georgia was a monster pickup. A well-rounded five-star athlete who excels in wrestling and track, Brown can be a sideline-to-sideline playmaking presence. Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to the secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness who is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical.

While competing with the country as a whole, seeing the Tigers at the top of the ACC has to put a smile on Swinney’s face as they continue their dominance on the east coast. The work continues as Clemson puts more details into their 2024 class, including multiple five-stars the Tigers stay in contention for. Add those, and Clemson has one of the top few classes in the country.