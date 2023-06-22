ESPN: Dolphins should extend former Clemson DT

The Miami Dolphins have made noise this offseason, especially with the acquisition of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Even with the star additions, there’s unsung heroes to re-sign or else the unit doesn’t work as efficiently.

For Miami, one of those players is former Clemson star Christian Wilkins. The starting defensive tackle for the Dolphins, he’s clogged up the middle for them since 2019. While the sack numbers are always what people look at, his value expands past that and ESPN released a piece listing offseason moves every team needs to make. One of those was re-signing Wilkins.

The Dolphins are deservedly generating plenty of buzz this offseason, as they once again acquired an All-Pro player via trade in Jalen Ramsey. But there’s still in-house business to take care of in extending Wilkins, their 2019 first-round pick who has been the team’s most consistent front-seven player in recent seasons. While tackles can be a misleading stat at some positions, Wilkins’ 187 tackles over the past two seasons align with his high-activity skill set. He just finds a way to perpetually make plays.

Over the last two seasons, Wilkins has that absurd 187 combined tackles, a testament to the havoc he causes in the middle. Of those, 98 are solo stops and 26 have come for a loss. This is no surprise when you look at his Tiger career.

Six sacks was the most he had in a season, but his impact as a nose tackle expanded beyond the box score and that’s why Field Yates is pleading for the Dolphins to keep him in town.