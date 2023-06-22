Former Tiger makes history

Former Tiger Spencer Strider is doing things with the Atlanta Braves that are historic.  Earlier this week Strider hit another historic mark for the Braves.

Last October the Atlanta Braves announced a new contract for right-hander Spencer Strider, who pitched for Clemson from 2018-20. Strider’s new deal is a six-year contract worth $75 million that will run through the 2028 season. It includes a $22-million club option for the 2029 season.

