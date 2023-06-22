Four-star Commits to Clemson

Clemson has added another big commitment for the 2024 class. Four-star defensive end Darien Mayo has committed to the Tigers.

The Good Counsel (MD) four-star edge rusher Darien Mayo took an official visit to Clemson in June. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound freak of nature on the defensive line, previously visited Clemson in January for the program’s elite junior day, which is also when the Tigers extended their offer.

Mayo’s top six included Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina and USC.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

