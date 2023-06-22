Hunter Tyson drafted in second round

Hunter Tyson saw his dream come true Thursday night. In the second round, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Clemson forward Hunter Tyson with the No. 37 pick. Tyson made a massive jump in his final season as a Tiger to earn the attention of the NBA and now he’s headed to Oklahoma City.

During his final season, he averaged 15.3 points and 9.8 rebounds to make first-team All-ACC, a high honor for the 6-foot-8 forward. His mix of athleticism and over 40% three-point shooting sets him up well for the pro game. The length doesn’t hurt on defense either.

With the Thunder, he mocks up as a backup forward who can stretch the floor while giving them a larger body on the defensive end. Currently, they have Jalen Williams starting at power forward, with plenty of opportunity for Tyson to rise up the depth chart.