Rittman and Cagle to Represent Clemson with USA Softball WNT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Clemson softball head coach John Rittman and reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Valerie Cagle will represent the Clemson softball program with the USA Softball Women’s National Team at the 2023 Japan All-Star Series, the organization announced on Thursday. Slated to take place August 4-7, the 16-player WNT roster and four coaches will go head-to-head with world-ranked No. 2 Japan in a three-game series held across three cities in Japan – Fukushima Azuma Stadium – Tokyo Olympic Games softball venue), Iwakuni (Kizuma Stadium – host of WNT pre-Olympic training) and Yokohama (Yokohama Stadium – Tokyo Olympic Games softball venue).
During the 2023 season, she led the Tigers at the plate with a .469 average after clocking a program-record 83 hits, including 19 home runs and 15 doubles. The two-time ACC Player of the Year tallied 57 RBIs and scored 50 while maintaining a .887 slugging percentage and .565 on-base percentage. In the circle, the three-time All-ACC First Team selection posted a 1.56 ERA and struck out 188 batters in 193 innings of work. She earned 25 victories and posted eight solo shutouts that included a five-inning perfect game. Following her redshirt junior season, Cagle also was named the Rawlings Gold Glove recipient (Pitcher), the D1Softball Player of the Year, an NFCA First Team All-American and Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete.
Dear Old Clemson has some great collectibles from Clemson softball players. Visit our store and support these great student-athletes.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.