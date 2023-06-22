The best fit for Tyson on Draft Day

The day has come for the 2023 NBA draft and a Clemson Tiger is expecting to hear his name called. After setting career-highs in his final season as a Tiger, the 6-foot-8 forward brings his length and shooting to the league.

While other teams like the Thunder appeared a great fit, recent news sets him up perfect for a different team if he falls. The Washington Wizards were a member of a recent blockbuster trade, where they let go of Kristaps Porzingis, who tied Bradley Beal for the team’s leading scorer.

Following the move, Washington has a larger hole at power forward. Danilo Gallinari is an addition in the trade, but he’s 34 and missed all of last season with an injury. That leaves Deni Avdija at the position. The former No. 9 pick averaged just over 9 points in 2022.

Considering the Wizards are going deeper into rebuild mode, adding Tyson would be a developmental move that could pay dividends. The first-team All-ACC forward shot 40.5% from 3 last season, a great clip as he transitions to the professional level. Add in the length on defense and it’s a no-brainer for Washington