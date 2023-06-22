Tigers rise up in 2019 class re-rank

Recruiting class rankings are always a topic of conversation as everyone feels like they can put together a perfect roster before they ever take the field. While the rankings matter, it doesn’t compare to what the coaches see and how the players look in competition.

This stands true for the Clemson Tigers, whose classes have aged like fine wine in recent years. The Athletic re-ranked the 2019 classes, where the Tigers finished at No. 10 four years ago but have rised up five spots since.

5. Clemson Adjusted average: 2.73

Class rank in 2019: 10th

Four-year record: 45-9

Attrition: 55%

Top signees: DL Tyler Davis, CB Andrew Booth Jr., TE Davis Allen, OL Will Putnam, DL Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson’s recruiting classes almost always grade out well in these re-ranks. This one isn’t as loaded as the classes of 2016 or 2018, but it still provided the Tigers a lot of key contributors. Davis, a four-year starter who became an All-American last season, opted to come back for one more year. He’s not the only one. Eight members of this class are still in the program going into 2023. Booth developed into a second-round draft pick and Allen became a fifth-rounder this spring. This group was hit a little harder by attrition than typical Clemson classes, with seven transfers, four grad transfers and five players having to retire due to injury.

Tyler Davis is still a dominant talent for Clemson, and he’s expected to terrorize offenses yet again. Ruke Orhorhoro is also looking to have a breakthrough year in his graduate senior campaign.

Two of the other names have taken their game to the NFL. Davis Allen was just selected in the fifth round in the 2023 NFL draft while Andrew Booth Jr. missed his rookie season as a second-round pick due to knee surgery. During his Clemson career, he earned All-ACC honors twice. Stars only show so much, but looking back, the Tigers rarely miss when they analyze high school talent.