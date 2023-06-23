Clemson ranked in top 10 of future CFB rankings

The present matters the most in any sport, but that can’t come without it being built. Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers don’t win two national titles without laying the groundwork early in his career. Now almost a decade removed, we look again at how Clemson is built for the future.

A lot lies on the shoulders of quarterback Cade Klubnik as he begins the season as starter for the first time in his young career. Things are a bit easier when you have a mastermind like Garrett Riley to show the way and take the pressure off. ESPN recently ranked where teams stand for the future, and the Tigers sat at No. 7.

Riley inherits a promising quarterback in Cade Klubnik, the top-30 recruit in 2022 who gained valuable experience last season and will play at least through 2024. The Tigers also added QB Christopher Vizzina, ESPN’s No. 42 player in the 2023 class. There are other bright spots on offense, such as running back Will Shipley, who had 1,182 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns last season, and promising sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams. But Clemson needs more receivers to emerge around Williams, though they have help on the way in Bryant Wesco, the No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2024. The offensive line must make the leap that other top programs have in recent years. Since 2021, the Tigers are 51st nationally in scoring.

Recent additions like Wesco bode well for the future and it’s a reflection of the early influence Riley has since joining the Clemson staff. There may be some concern on the offensive side, but the defense is built to be dominant at least for this year. Returning almost all of their starters, the Tigers landed the No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class and have an All-American in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. currently holding down the middle of the field. This earned them the No. 2 spot in the country for 2023 future defense, a heavy reason for their high ranking.

lemson’s goal is to maintain its defensive recruiting effort without Venables, and made a big splash earlier this month when linebacker Sammy Brown, ESPN’s No. 17 overall recruit in 2024, committed to the team. Clemson’s short-term forecast is excellent, especially in the front seven with linemen Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Ruke Orhorhoro, and All-ACC linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. Clemson will need to reload at both spots for 2024 and 2025, although tackle Peter Woods, ESPN’s No. 4 overall recruit for 2023, certainly should help, as will tackle Vic Burley (ESPN No. 71).

With an embarrassment of riches on defense and a young core on offense with room to grow, Swinney and his Clemson Tigers find themselves in a prime position to maintain success at the national level.