Eason finds motivation in 'Ella Strong'

Eason finds motivation in 'Ella Strong'

Football

Eason finds motivation in 'Ella Strong'

By June 23, 2023 2:31 pm

By |

Everyone needs some motivation from time to time.

Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason found that motivation when he looked in his drawer and was reminded of the late Ella Bresee, younger sister of former Tiger defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

One night recently, Eason didn’t really feel like working out the next morning.

However, that changed when he saw the “E11a Strong” T-shirt that the Clemson football team wore last season in support of Ella, who fought hard until the end before losing her battle with brain cancer way too soon.

Ella sadly passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, at 15 years old following the long battle.

But the memory of Ella is still serving as motivation and inspiration for Eason today, as you can see in his tweet below:

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class.  Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class.  Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
22hr

Clemson has added another big commitment for the 2024 class.  Four-star defensive end Darien Mayo has committed to the Tigers. The Good Counsel (MD) four-star edge rusher Darien Mayo took an official (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home