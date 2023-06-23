Eason finds motivation in 'Ella Strong'

Everyone needs some motivation from time to time.

Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason found that motivation when he looked in his drawer and was reminded of the late Ella Bresee, younger sister of former Tiger defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

One night recently, Eason didn’t really feel like working out the next morning.

However, that changed when he saw the “E11a Strong” T-shirt that the Clemson football team wore last season in support of Ella, who fought hard until the end before losing her battle with brain cancer way too soon.

Ella sadly passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, at 15 years old following the long battle.

But the memory of Ella is still serving as motivation and inspiration for Eason today, as you can see in his tweet below:

Last night I was thinking about not working out this morning. I opened my

drawer last night and saw this shirt. So I told myself. “Stop Making excuses! Get up in the morning and get the work done!” Everyone needs a little motivation! I’ll never forget! #ellastrong pic.twitter.com/GgpWYl51vj — Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) June 22, 2023

